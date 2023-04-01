Save the Children UK said the latest figures are grim and prove families are “still very much in the depths of a crisis” as inflation increases.

Department for Work and Pensions figures show 6,857 children in Ashfield living in relative poverty in the year ending April 2022, meaning 29.3 per cent of children in the area were in a family whose income was below 60 per cent of average household income and claimed child benefit and at least one other household benefit.

Of these, 5,596 were in absolute poverty as their family's income was lower than 60 per cent of the median income established in 2010-11, accounting for 23.9 per cent of children in the area.

Across the UK, 2.47 million children were in relative poverty and 1.89m in absolute poverty.

Overall, it was up from 17.6 per cent of children living in poverty in 2020-21 and 16.9 per cent in 2014-15 when comparable records began.

Becca Lyon, Save the Children head of child poverty, said children growing up in poverty often grow up too fast, as they are exposed to concerns about money and paying bills.

She said: “This can leave lasting scars. Families need a proper benefits system that protects them from hardship, and means children can grow up without having to know what the inside of a food bank looks like.”

Charity Action for Children accused ministers of knowing what works, given the action taken during the coronavirus pandemic, but “choosing not to do it”, and said help has been “snatched away” from families.

Imran Hussain, AfC director of policy and campaigns, said: “It’s astonishing that, despite the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and the prospect of rising child poverty for years to come, the Government is not targeting help for children in low-income families.”

A Government spokesman said they are “committed to eradicating poverty and supporting those in need, and our actions have helped ensure there are nearly 2m million fewer people in absolute poverty than in 2009-10”.