More than 350 extra police officers recruited in Nottinghamshire to help keep streets safe

The latest figures are part of the Government’s drive to get 20,000 more police officers on the street by March 2023, and puts the Government on track to fulfil its manifesto commitment with 68 per cent of the target now met.

Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, has welcomed the news.

He said: “I am delighted to see we have recruited another 364 police officers in Nottinghamshire since 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, outside Mansfield Police Station

“It is vital people feel safe and secure at home and I am delighted this Government understands how important this is. Tackling crime is a priority for my constituents in Mansfield and Warsop so I am pleased to see the Government taking action on this.

“Along with giving tougher sentences in the Police, Crimes, Courts and Sentencing Bill, while getting more officers on our streets, I am glad the Government are committed to making our streets safer and ensuring the who commit crimes get the punishments they deserve.”