More than 300 new homes planned for housing development in Sutton

More than 300 new homes are set to be built in Sutton as part of a new housing development by Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 19th Apr 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read

The 33.35-acre site on Beck Lane, known at The Hawthorns, is set to become the latest of the leading housebuilders’ developments in the region.

Barratt Homes North Midlands has submitted plans to provide 176 of the properties, including 20 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership, accommodating a selection of two, three and four bedrooms.

And David Wilson Homes East Midlands will deliver 146 homes, including 12 affordable properties for rent or shared ownership, providing a mix of two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

A computer-generated street scene of David Wilson Homes' The HawthornsA computer-generated street scene of David Wilson Homes' The Hawthorns
A computer-generated street scene of David Wilson Homes' The Hawthorns
Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing quality new homes to the thriving market town of Sutton.

“As a responsible developer, we pride ourselves on our placemaking values, and strive to create developments which residents can feel proud to call home, amongst communities that promote happiness, health and well-being.”

John Reddington, managing director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to receive approval from Ashfield District Council for our plans to develop this exciting new site on Beck Lane.

“The development will bring to the area a range of home styles, and residents who choose to live here will be within easy reach of the fantastic amenities Sutton and Mansfield have to offer.”

All properties being built are set to appeal to a variety of homebuyers, including first time buyers, growing families and downsizers alike.

