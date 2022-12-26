The Homes for Ukraine scheme offers British families the chance to house Ukrainians fleeing the ongoing conflict.

Nottinghamshire Council said, as of December 1, 1,707 people in 1,201 groups have been hosted by 786 sponsors under the scheme.

The local authority receives £10,500 per guest from the Government.

County Hall, Nottinghamshire Council's headquarters in West Bridgford.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched in March 2022 by Michael Gove, Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary

It gives the opportunity for Ukrainians to live and work in the UK for up to three years and access to benefits and healthcare.

The council has decided to extend the offer of free concessionary bus passes which have been “of great value in helping refugees settle and travel to work and school”.

The council is also allocating funding from the Homes for Ukraine budget to Newark & Sherwood Council for the provision of additional support services to refugees.

Data shows 362, 21.2 per cent, of the 1,708 refugees who have been granted visas for the county will reside in Newark & Sherwood.

Council papers state: “NSDC has taken a very active role in welcoming refugees to its area and proactively providing assistance to sponsors and guests.”

Work by NSDC has included organising and delivering welcome events, networking events and a social eating event.

Staff have also been actively managing hosting relationships and offering additional support to hosts and guests to help the guests quickly resettle and to resolve issues they have faced.