More than 140,000 Autumn Booster appointments have already been booked in Nottinghamshire

People aged 65 and over, people who are at high risk due to certain health conditions, carers, pregnant women and frontline health and care workers are being urged to get vaccinated without delay ahead of a potential ‘twindemic’ of Covid-19 and flu this winter.

Everyone who takes up the booster vaccine this autumn will increase their protection ahead of the winter months when respiratory viruses are typically at their peak.

Amanda Sullivan, chief executive of NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “It has been brilliant to see so many people coming forward for their all-important autumn booster jab.

More than 140,000 people in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire have booked appointments to top up their immunity with a Covid-19 Autumn Booster jab (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“The vaccine is still our best protection against this virus and with the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 on the rise once again, I urge anyone eligible for the autumn booster to book their latest dose without delay.

"We know that immunity fades, even if you have already had the virus, so topping it up with a jab really is the best defence.

“The vaccine is being offered to those who are at more at risk for a reason, so it is important that everyone who is invited takes up this offer to protect themselves.”

So far, more than 454,000 autumn booster appointments have been booked in the East Midlands since September 12, with many more people getting their vaccinations through Walk-in Clinics.

There are more than 50 sites in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire offering Covid boosters, mainly community pharmacies and GP premises as well as a few bigger centres, so it is more convenient than ever for people to get their vaccinations.

Currently certain people are being prioritised for getting an autumn booster. Others, including those aged 50 to 64 who are not at higher risk, will be able to get it later in the autumn.