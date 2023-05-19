More than 130 new homes planned for site of demolished Mansfield school

The former site of Rosebrook Primary School, off Townroe Drive, could be transformed into up to 134 houses if the latest plans are approved by Mansfield District Council.

The planning proposals have been put forward by Nottinghamshire County Council, which owns the 4.98 hectares of green and brownfield land.

If permission is granted, the county council would be given the green light to market the site to housing developers.

The former Rosebrook Primary School site could be turned into up to 134 houses. Image: Google Maps.

The land was allocated subject to the provision of cycling and walking routes connecting with and along Hall Barn Lane, an off-site open space contribution towards improvements at Abbott Road playing field, an archaeological investigation, the positioning of the site access off Abbott Road (A6075), and contributions to mitigate the impact of development on Chesterfield Road/ Debdale Lane.

Hall Barn Lane is a designated public right of way and provides a route between Abbott Road and Somersall Street. The site is currently used by the public for its unofficial walking routes.

The former school buildings were all demolished as part of the redevelopment for Flying High Academy.

Planning documents explain the new homes would comprise of one and two-storey dwellings, with a mix of one, two, three and four bed properties.

Designs for the development also include a park and wild grass zone, which would be managed by a private company.

Councillor Keith Girling, Nottinghamshire County Council’s cabinet member for economic development and asset management, said: “The county council is seeking outline planning consent for 134 new homes at the former Rosebrook Primary School site.

“With the benefit of outline planning consent, the council would then proceed with its intention to market the site to housing developers.

“We believe that the proposed scheme would provide an excellent proposal to help meet housing demand and ultimately transform a vacant, brownfield site into an attractive, sustainable development.

“As well as a mix of houses, bungalows and flats, the proposed development would also feature cycling and walking routes and improvements to a nearby playing field – all of which form part of our commitment to working towards a healthy, prosperous, and greener future, as outlined in our Nottinghamshire Plan.”