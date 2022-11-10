Each new vehicle rolled out will replace an older ambulance which will be retired from service.

It is part East Midlands Ambulance Service’s ongoing commitment to replace older vehicles with more modern ones when required, with the average age of vehicles at EMAS being just three-years-old.

The newer Fiat Ducato 22 plate ambulances will all have the most up-to-date standardised layout.

An older 13 plate vehicle (manufactured in 2013) next to one of the brand new 22 plate (manufactured in 2022) Fiat Ducatos

This will ensure all frontline ambulance staff will find the kit they need in the same area of each new ambulance.

These new vehicles also have a range of features, including full indicator light coverage along the side of the ambulance, so other road users can easily identify where the ambulance intends to turn – EMAS says this safety feature will come in handy during darker and misty weather where visibility is reduced.

Other features include the capability to safely and more effectively transport patients weighing up to 50 stones and/or who have a body shape and size which prevents them for being safely transported on a stretcher mounted on the right-hand side of the vehicle, as well as labels to help determine the right size child harness required, based on the age of the child.

The features follow staff feedback, in a bid to ensure frontline colleagues are assured they are using the appropriate harness to secure a child patient safely and securely on to the stretcher.

Steve Farnsworth, EMAS operational dupport assistant director, said: "Having a modern, standardised fleet continues to support staff in locating what they need quickly in the emergency situation.

“This in turn can only benefit the patient experience and care.

“We are always looking to improve the quality of our vehicles for our patients and staff, by constantly listening to feedback.

“Safety, comfort and practicality are our main priorities for both staff and patients alike.”