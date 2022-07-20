More star names revealed for major Nottinghamshire food and drink festival

‘Chef Philli', Rosemary Shrager and Pookie Tredell will all be appearing at this year's festival

Legendary chef Rosemary Shrager and finalists from BBC’s MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals have been added to the delicious menu of famous names at this year’s Festival of Food and Drink, held at Clumber Park on September 17 and 18.

Rosemary will appear on Saturday causing cookery chaos with her fun, but no-nonsense approach in the Cookery Theatre with host and TV chef Joe Hurd, which is free to attend for fesitval ticket-holders.

“I’m delighted to be coming back to Clumber Park,” said Rosemary. “This event is always such fun with great crowds and excellent produce on offer. I’m looking forward to bringing some of my new recipes to the Cookery Theatre for all to enjoy.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosemary endeared herself to the nation when she took part in I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, where she proved she could cook just about anything, anywhere.

Since then, she has appeared on shows such as The Real Marigold Hotel, Chopping Block, The Big Family Cooking Showdown and, most recently, ITV’s Cooking with the Stars, mentoring Strictly’s Anton Du Beke.

She will appear alongside award-winning author and champion of plant-based living, Ella Mills, founder of Deliciously Ella, and Great British Bake Off finalist Chigs Palmar.

On Sunday, BBC MasterChef finalist Pookie Tredell, the Midlands Beauty Salon owner who won a legion of fans from her first appearance, will make her Clumber Park debut.

Born in Bangkok, Thailand, Pookie moved to the UK after her degree.

“I am Thai with Chinese heritage and, although this has a huge influence on my cooking, I don’t limit myself to Thai-Chinese food,” she said. “I like cooking international foods, but love introducing my own style with all the foods I’ve cooked. Most of all I want my food to be flavoursome, delicious, fun and put a smile on people’s faces.”

Pookie and Philli will be joined by Great British Bake Off winner and Strictly finalist John Whaite, resident chef on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch.