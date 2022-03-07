Truckers pitch in to take lorry loads of Notts humanitarian aid to help Ukraine refugees
A convoy of trucks will leave Nottinghamshire carrying tons of humanitarian aid, some of it collected in Mansfield and Ashfield, to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.
The response to appeals has been so incredible it now means around six or seven more trucks will leave from Taylor’s Transport depot at Huthwaite over the week.
The first lorry, driven by Mark Taylor and relief driver Peter Taylor (no relation) set off on the 1300 mile journey, to cheers and appalus from volunteers helping to pack the aid, a BBC crew filming the event and family members, including Taylor’s Tranpsort MD Alan Taylor, Mark’s dad, when they left on Sunday at 10am.
Donations flooded in after Bogusia Kavanagh from Berry Hill, Mansfield, but who hails originally from Poland, had made a plea for help after Ukrainian refugees were arriving in her home town, Zamosc.
Taylors offered transport, and along with other companies supplied boxes to help move the aid safely.
More collections sprung up over the past week, with more donations coming from everyone from OAPs, to schools, community groups, families, businesses, to firefighters and police.
Bogusia, said: “The reponse has been fantastic, we can’t thank people enough not just in Mansfield and Ashfield, but across Nottinghamshire.”
In the latest update, today (Monday, 6pm), Mark, Peter, and his teddy mascot ‘Peter Bear’ have already made it Slubice, on the Polish border.
A message reads: “Just waiting for the load to be cleared by customs, on the Polish border then back at it!”
Follow their journey on B Taylor and Sons Facebook page.