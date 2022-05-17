More funding for travel schemes to encourage people to walk and cycle in Nottinghamshire

Active travel schemes aim to encourage residents to undertake more journeys by foot and by bike.

The schemes could also have longer-term benefits, including reduced congestion and improved air quality.

The schemes include the creation of a new protected cycle track between Cauldwell Road, Mansfield, and the existing cycle facility on the A60 Nottingham Road and will include improvements to the Derby Road, Cauldwell Road junction, an upgrade to the existing cycle facility on Kirkby Folly Road and Lowmoor Road, Sutton, new cycle facility on B6022 Newark Road and B6139 Coxmoor Road, Sutton, the proposed cycle scheme links Sutton Parkway railway station to Oakham Business Park in Mansfield via existing cycle facilities and a new protected cycle track between A612 Colwick Loop Road and the Victoria Retail Park. The scheme is an extension to the proposed upgrade secured through the Transforming Cities Fund.

Funding for more travel schemes has been announced

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, chairman of the Transport and Environment Committee at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Nationally over the last year, cycling has risen by 46 per cent, the highest increase since the 1960’s.

“There are many reasons more people in Nottinghamshire have looked at their transport options and our successful bid highlights the council’s commitment to make sure that walking and cycling are encouraged within our communities.”