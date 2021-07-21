More funding for Mansfield schools

And Mansfield schools will see a 3.6 per cent funding increase in 2022-2023, equalling £82,944,909, which is higher than the national average, with the overall increase being on average 3.2 per cent for mainstream schools and 2.8 per cent per pupil.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley has welcomed the funding as well as the news that three schools in Nottinghamshire, Ashfield Comprehensive School, Kirkby College and Toot Hill School, will be rebuilt as part of the governments new school rebuilding programme.

Mr Bradley said: “I am delighted to see this huge funding increase for schools in Mansfield.

"Education is my passion and I’ve done everything I can to ensure children across Nottinghamshire are given the chance to succeed, no matter where they come from.”

"This 3.6 per cent increase will play a huge part in the levelling up of our communities and ensuring kids receive the best start in life.

“The recent announcement that three schools are being rebuilt in our area shows that Government is committed to helping young people across Nottinghamshire.

"I know students and parents will welcome these new facilities.”