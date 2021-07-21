High Pavement, Sutton

An initial consultation on these schemes was undertaken in February/March 2021 has helped to further develop the proposals.

Views and comments are now being invited on the current options including High Pavement in Sutton

The proposed scheme will create a two-way cycle route on the south-eastern side of High Pavement, between Station Road and Silk Street, and on the northern side between Langton Road and Mill Street.

The proposed route will comprise of both shared use footway/cycleway and dedicated on-road sections.

The proposed scheme aims to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians using this key route into the town centre.

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, chairman of the Transport and Environment Committee said: “The Active Travel fund was announced in May 2020 to encourage more walking and cycling and embed those commuting habits to help secure the associated health air quality and congestion benefits."

The other routes include Randall Way in Retford and Regatta Way in West Bridgford.

Full details on the schemes and a link to the plans and online consultation can be found by visiting www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/transport/active-travel-fund.