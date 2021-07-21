Your chance to have your say on new cycle improvements in Sutton
Nottinghamshire County Council has been successful in securing £2.178m from the Government’s Active Travel Fund towards the delivery of several potential cycle and footway improvement schemes across the county including Sutton.
An initial consultation on these schemes was undertaken in February/March 2021 has helped to further develop the proposals.
Views and comments are now being invited on the current options including High Pavement in Sutton
The proposed scheme will create a two-way cycle route on the south-eastern side of High Pavement, between Station Road and Silk Street, and on the northern side between Langton Road and Mill Street.
The proposed route will comprise of both shared use footway/cycleway and dedicated on-road sections.
The proposed scheme aims to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians using this key route into the town centre.
Coun Neil Clarke MBE, chairman of the Transport and Environment Committee said: “The Active Travel fund was announced in May 2020 to encourage more walking and cycling and embed those commuting habits to help secure the associated health air quality and congestion benefits."
The other routes include Randall Way in Retford and Regatta Way in West Bridgford.
Full details on the schemes and a link to the plans and online consultation can be found by visiting www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/transport/active-travel-fund.
