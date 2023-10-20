Flood warnings issued for homes and roads near Mansfield
The Environment Agency says a flood warning for the River Maun is active at Sherwood Forest Caravan Park near Kings Clipstone, with areas most at risk are the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park and properties near Kings Clipstone.
The EA said: “ Heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours. River levels will continue to rise over the weekend. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area and liaising with emergency services.”
Another flood warning is active for the River Maun at Edwinstowe and Ollerton, with flooding of property/roads and farmland possible and the areas most at risk being Edwinstowe and Ollerton.
A third flood warning is in place for the River Erewash at Pinxton, where areas most at risk are Pinxton, and Selston, including Beaufit Lane, Guildhall Lane, Plymouth Avenue, York Terrace, and Alexander Terrace.
For more details, see the Government’s Flood alert website