Flood warnings – meaning that flooding is expected – have been issued for areas near Mansfield this morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Environment Agency says a flood warning for the River Maun is active at Sherwood Forest Caravan Park near Kings Clipstone, with areas most at risk are the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park and properties near Kings Clipstone.

The EA said: “ Heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours. River levels will continue to rise over the weekend. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area and liaising with emergency services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another flood warning is active for the River Maun at Edwinstowe and Ollerton, with flooding of property/roads and farmland possible and the areas most at risk being Edwinstowe and Ollerton.

Flood warnings - meaning that flooding is expected - have been issued for land and roads in north Nottinghamshire

A third flood warning is in place for the River Erewash at Pinxton, where areas most at risk are Pinxton, and Selston, including Beaufit Lane, Guildhall Lane, Plymouth Avenue, York Terrace, and Alexander Terrace.