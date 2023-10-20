News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Flood warnings issued for homes and roads near Mansfield

Flood warnings – meaning that flooding is expected – have been issued for areas near Mansfield this morning.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 20th Oct 2023, 08:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Environment Agency says a flood warning for the River Maun is active at Sherwood Forest Caravan Park near Kings Clipstone, with areas most at risk are the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park and properties near Kings Clipstone.

The EA said: “ Heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours. River levels will continue to rise over the weekend. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area and liaising with emergency services.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another flood warning is active for the River Maun at Edwinstowe and Ollerton, with flooding of property/roads and farmland possible and the areas most at risk being Edwinstowe and Ollerton.

Most Popular
Flood warnings - meaning that flooding is expected - have been issued for land and roads in north NottinghamshireFlood warnings - meaning that flooding is expected - have been issued for land and roads in north Nottinghamshire
Flood warnings - meaning that flooding is expected - have been issued for land and roads in north Nottinghamshire

A third flood warning is in place for the River Erewash at Pinxton, where areas most at risk are Pinxton, and Selston, including Beaufit Lane, Guildhall Lane, Plymouth Avenue, York Terrace, and Alexander Terrace.

For more details, see the Government’s Flood alert website

Related topics:MansfieldEnvironment AgencyEdwinstowe