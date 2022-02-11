The industry-recognised Level 1 qualification in Customer Service has been designed in conjunction with the company which offers the over 50s holidays, insurance, money-saving advice and more, and will guarantee candidates who complete the course, with an interview for vacancies with Saga.

Delivered over five full days, beginning on Monday, February 28, at the Derby Road campus, the programme will incorporate team leadership skills, self-development and communication techniques and advice on how to succeed with CV writing and interview skills.

The course is for people aged over 19 and is free for the unemployed and in receipt of a means-tested benefit or those earning less than £17,374 per year.

New course will help adult employment opportunities blossom in the customer service and call service industry.

Following the course, applicants will be guaranteed an interview for the position of customer service advisor, dealing with incoming calls about a range of insurance products and transactions. The job will be home-based and covers a 37.5 hour working week, split across various shift patterns including evenings and weekends.

Rates of pay will start at £19,821 plus commission with the salary rising up to £24,462 with relevant experience.

To apply email Jane Jones at [email protected] or call 01623 413602.