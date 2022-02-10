Mansfield set to be transformed as part of Severn Trent's £76 million Green Recovery project

Mansfield is set to be transformed over the next three years with new sustainable urban drainage systems, that will see communities more resilient against the increasing threat of flooding from climate change, population growth and urban development for years to come in a trial never seen to this scale in the UK before.

Severn Trent will be looking to install around 15,000 green interventions across the district, in a series of ambitious projects set to take off in 2022.

The company shared visualisations of what it envisages the Court House and Market Street area of the town will look like.

Market Street artist impression

Severn Trent design partners Arup have created an artist impression of what Mansfield could potentially look like following the installation of the nature based solutions to help alleviate flooding in the town.

Executive Mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abrahams, said: “Severn Trent’s rain gardens in areas around the Market Place will help to alleviate the growing risk of flooding, as well as make Mansfield cleaner, greener and therefore healthier.

“The innovative Green Recovery programme fits perfectly with our own ambitious plans to make Mansfield more vibrant. Work will soon be starting on our own urban greening project to create attractive, environmentally-friendly green spaces in the town centre. This includes a memorial garden at the back of the Old Town Hall and a pocket park with a slide for youngsters on the existing green space, on the corner of Walkden Street and Quaker Way.

“All these improvements will help make Mansfield more attractive and encourage people to spend more time and therefore money in the town centre for the benefit of the local economy, our residents and visitors.”

Court House artist impression

Jay Rowlinson, chief executive Mansfield BID, said: “Mansfield BID are very excited in the positive changes that Severn Trent will be bringing to Mansfield Town.

“We in Mansfield BID are communicating regularly with the Severn Trent project development team and ensuring the collective voice of our members is presented to Severn Trent, consistently highlighting our members thoughts, concerns and ideas to assist in the successful delivery of this major project and the positive effect it will have on our town. “

Jenna Simpson, who owns R&R Permanent Make-Up Studio and Beauty Training Mansfield Town Centre said: “I'm excited as a Mansfield business owner to see a big change in the town along with the Mansfield Plan too. The new rain gardens will bring a beautiful visual setting to the town and a vibrant buzz, enticing new businesses and clientele in the near future. It is also good to hear that Severn Trent are doing what they can to protect the town from potential flooding. I feel excited for what they are bringing to Mansfield and I look forward to working alongside Severn Trent.”