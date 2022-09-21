It comes after the service delivered over and above its target of signing up 357 additional police officers through the national Operation Uplift, completing the recruitment process a year ahead of schedule.

The figures are just one of the updates that Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry will give to a panel which scrutinises her actions and decisions in delivering the ‘Make Notts Safe’ Police and Crime Plan for Nottinghamshire.

Commissioner Henry will also tell the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Panel at County Hall today (Wednesday, September 21) that her office has brought £5.3m of the Home Office’s Safer Streets funding to Nottinghamshire during her time as PCC.

Nottinghamshire Police can now deploy 10% more cops than it could a year ago

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes £3m awarded in the latest round of funding in July, which will be used to tackle neighbourhood crime and antisocial behaviour, improve feelings of safety and tackle Violence Against Women and Girls in public places.

Commissioner Henry said: “With more police officers on the streets of Nottinghamshire than any time in the last decade and record levels of funding to make our streets safer, our plan to Make Notts Safe is firmly on the right track after the first year.

“Neighbourhood crime remains 30 per cent lower than pre-pandemic levels as Nottinghamshire Police continues to take the fight to the criminals.

“Meanwhile we have secured millions of pounds of funding that will help third sector organisations around the county prevent violent crime and support victims of crime, including domestic and sexual abuse or violence.

“The main objectives of the Make Notts Safe plan are to prevent crime, respond efficiently and effectively to the needs of local people and to provide support for victims of crime.”

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “Nottinghamshire Police works closely with the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner to ensure this county remains a safe place to live, work and visit.