Molly crowned Mansfield and Ashfield Chad's Top Pet competition winner
Molly the West Highland White Terrier has been crowned our Top Pet after securing more than a quarter of all the votes.
Chad launched a search in April to find the cutest and funniest pets in the area as part of our Top Pet competition.
After receiving dozens of fantastic entries, 10 pets were shortlisted and it was 12-year-old Molly whole stole readers’ hearts.
She won 28.6 per cent of the vote and owner Jennifer Gregory – who has had Molly since she was an eight-week-old puppy – says she is ‘delighted’ to win the competition.
“It was a lovely surprise, I didn’t think we would stand a chance,” she said.
"Molly is such a character, it’s as if she’s talking to you when she wants something.
"She loves watching television and is actually a big fan of Paul O’Grady.
"We were gobsmacked to win, as the competition was so strong.”
Molly has won a £50 Pets at Home voucher for her owners.