Kind-hearted Warsop joiner helps keep cygnets safe
A kind-hearted Warsop joiner has used his skills to ensure a popular family of swans can stay safe for the summer.
The cygnets, born earlier this year, were getting trapped by fast-flowing water on the Mill Dam at The Carrs – forcing them down a weir, meaning their only route back home was by crossing a busy road.
Now caring Tony Hubbard, a self-employed joiner, has come to their rescue by constructing safety barriers – which were installed at the weekend – after getting the green light by Warsop Parish Council.
Coun Debra Barlow said: “Thank you Tony for coming to the rescue of the cygnets.
"Armed with his fishing net, he helped get them back with their parents and then made and fitted the grids to reduce danger to the swans.
“They will remain in place until the cygnets are a little stronger and will then be removed until next year."