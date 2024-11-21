Mobile vaccination van being used to increase flu and Covid jab uptake across Mansfield and Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mobile vaccination van is being used to increase flu and Covid jab uptake in “hard-to-reach” communities across Nottinghamshire.

According to the latest figures 46 per cent of those eligible have had the winter flu vaccine, while 42.2 per cent of eligible people have had their Covid vaccine.

The roll-out of both vaccines began on October 3.

Vaccines are predominantly being administered via community pharmacies and GP practices, and the ‘School-Age Immunisation Service’ is visiting all schools across the county for flu vaccinations.

During a Nottinghamshire County Council Health Scrutiny Committee meeting on Wednesday, November 20, NHS leaders said there had been lower uptake amongst people with clinical vulnerabilities.

It followed a question from Coun Steve Carr (Ind), who represents Bramcote and Beeston North and said: “What can we do further to actually improve [vaccination rates]?”

In response, Hazel Buchanan, associate director of strategic programmes at NHS Nottingham & Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), said a new mobile van service has now been introduced.

The roving service will target areas of low uptake as well as focus on people living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and who are frail.

She said: “We are trying everything to increase uptake.

“You’ve got vaccine hesitancy that you can see across different communities, and so it is very much about how we reach into those communities.

“What we are looking at is how we work with local resources, our community champions, to really highlight the benefits of vaccination.”

The vaccination drive comes as wider NHS services prepare for the winter months.

Gemma Whysall, of the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board (IBC), added: “One of the things we’ve had to do already is we’ve recruited temporary staffing into the acute trusts, and already utilised some of that to cope with some of the peaks and flexibility of demand to manage emergency care.”

Pop-up and permanent vaccine clinics will be located at Co-op, Mansfield Road, Skegby, on December 5, from 10am to 4pm; Co-op, Southwell Road, Mansfield, on November 26, from 10am to 4pm; Kings Mill Hospital, Mansfield Road, Sutton on November 21, November 25, December 6, December 10, and December 19, from 10am to 4pm and Tesco, Chesterfield Road, Mansfield, on December 20 from 10am to 4pm.