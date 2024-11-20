12 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield and Ashfield with a new food hygiene rating

By Shelley Marriott
Published 20th Nov 2024, 12:06 GMT
If you’re planning on treating yourself to a takeaway or a meal out this weekend we have compiled a list of food establishments in Mansfield and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following its most recent inspection.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.

These establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.

1. New food hygiene ratings

Coco on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on October 30.

2. Coco

Coco on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on October 30. Photo: Google

Mangrove Indian Bistro & Grill on Dame Flogan Street, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on October 29.

3. Mangrove Bistro and Grill

Mangrove Indian Bistro & Grill on Dame Flogan Street, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on October 29. Photo: Google

Taco Bell on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on October 29.

4. Taco Bell

Taco Bell on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on October 29. Photo: m

