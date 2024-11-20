12 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield and Ashfield with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield Photo: Pixabay
2. Coco
Coco on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on October 30. Photo: Google
3. Mangrove Bistro and Grill
Mangrove Indian Bistro & Grill on Dame Flogan Street, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on October 29. Photo: Google
4. Taco Bell
Taco Bell on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on October 29. Photo: m
