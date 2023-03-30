News you can trust since 1952
Mixed reactions to plans for a second Travelodge in Mansfield

Budget hotel chain Travelodge has revealed it wants to open a second hotel in Mansfield.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:58 BST

However, people have given a mixed reaction to the plans when sharing their thoughts on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad

Steve Scurrell said: “We've stayed in the Mansfield Travelodge a couple of times recently when visiting family and friends, it's really nice and fantastic value for money. The town is desperate for more decent establishments like this.”

Dennis Green said: “Mansfield needs a new hotel why don't they knock the Midland hotel down and build the new Travelodge there, it's right by the railway station, just might bring more visitors to the town.”

Travelodge's Mansfield town centre hotel.
Andrew Sharpe said: “The old cooperative on Queen Street would be ideal, it’s an eyesore.”

Louis Singer said: “Great news for the town.”

However, some think Mansfield does not need another hotel.

Claire Bex said: “Why? They don't even seem to have found a business to fill the bottom space of that one. I can't see any call for more hotels!”

June Fletcher said: “We already have more than enough Travelodges to cater for the number of visitors who come to Mansfield.”

Patrick Eaton said: “Another Travelodge? Who in hells bells is coming to Mansfield and then, get this, wanting to stay?

“There is quite literally nothing there in Mansfield. Most of the pubs and shops are closed.”

Denise Acton said: “Why? There's nothing in Mansfield. Need more decent venues for kids to do and eating places. What a waste of money. It’s a dump here.”

