Police officers were called to Sherwood Street, Warsop, on Wednesday, March 29, at about 10.30am, following the reports of an assault.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A man was taken to King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton with injuries which are not currently believed to be life-altering or life-threatening.

“People can expect to see a police presence in the area while we investigate the full circumstances of the incident," said Nottinghamshire Police.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

