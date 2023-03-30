Increased police presence in Warsop following assault as man taken to hospital with injuries
Police officers were called to a street in Warsop following reports of an assault which left one man needing hospital treatment.
Police officers were called to Sherwood Street, Warsop, on Wednesday, March 29, at about 10.30am, following the reports of an assault.
Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A man was taken to King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton with injuries which are not currently believed to be life-altering or life-threatening.
“People can expect to see a police presence in the area while we investigate the full circumstances of the incident.”
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 186 of March 29, 2023, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.