Mitchells of Mansfield receives UK’s first 18-tonne E Tech electric curtain-sided truck

Mitchells of Mansfield, the overnight pallet distributor based in Nottinghamshire, is a family-run business that started in 1968.

Over the past year, the company has been taking steps toward reducing and offsetting its carbon emissions.

Richard Montgomery, managing director, said: “Progression and positive change is a cornerstone of the business. We are doing just that by investing in the latest equipment like the Renault Trucks E-Tech vehicle.

Mitchells of Mansfield has received the UK’s first 18-tonne E Tech electric curtain-sided truck

“Our decisions on technology and equipment are based on the reduction of our environmental impact.

"We want to set the benchmark for the palletised market, by dipping our toes in electromobility, we can prove we are a sustainable business built on trust, sincerity, and responsibility.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that zero emissions and sustainable transport solutions are an inevitable future in this industry.

“It is important to get ahead of the curve and get used to this method of transportation before it is too late.

“It is a huge investment to decarbonise a fleet but by introducing this truck now, we can determine our next steps in improving our carbon footprint.”

Simon Bailey, sales executive for RHCV, said: “The truck will be incredibly reliable to Mitchells of Mansfield. It can keep up with the business demands whilst having the capacity to complete a full day’s work on a single charge and emitting zero tailpipe emissions. This also means that it can operate in low-emission zones such as London.

“With it being a curtain-sided vehicle fitted with a tail lift too, means the business can continue to operate quickly and efficiently with speedy load and unload benefits and simplified partial deliveries as they did before on the equivalent diesel-fuelled vehicles.”

Paul Pearson, commercial director of RH Commercial Vehicles said: “It has been great to work with a company that shares our commitment to innovation and consideration for the world around us.