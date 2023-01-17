Missing cat from Clipstone found by community after nicking neighbour's pasta bake

Tabby cat Tigger had been missing for nearly a week when he was found today, January 17, at about noon.

He had been missing since January 11 – with fears he could have been anywhere between his new home on the Cavendish estate in Clipstone and his former home on Derby Street, Mansfield.

Tigger was rehomed after eight years with his former owner, when his owner moved into a care home.

Tigger is on his way home, in his former neighbour Helen's car.

Beauty’s Legacy, a charity reuniting lost and stolen animals with their owners, led the search for the eight-year-old male.

After putting up 250 posters on the estate, Tigger was found safely a street away from where he escaped.

Tigger’s former Mansfield neighbours helped locate the cat in Clipstone after resident Lindsay Henstock found Tigger in her home helping himself to pasta bake.

Lisa Dean, Beauty’s Legacy founder, said: “The community pulled together.

“As soon as we spoke to the old owner’s neighbours, they joined forces and joined us on the search to get Tigger home safely.

“He was raiding a lady’s house up the road from where he escaped, and her seeing one of our posters and giving us a location really helped us catch him and narrow down the search. Massive team effort.”

Helen Allott, a neighbour of Tigger’s former owner, said: “I cared for Tigger’s first owner Pat, and helped with Tig while she was in hospital.

“Pat saved his life as a kitten, he is well known and well loved around here. Mansfield was his home for many years.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about him.

“So, my husband and I then went to First Oak Drive, where Tigger was rehomed and joined the search on the Cavendish estate.

“We found him a street away from his new home where he had taken a woman’s pasta bake.

“He must have recognised our voice and approached us.