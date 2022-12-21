Pupils at Wainwright Primary Academy, Harrop White Road, Mansfield, braved the cold of the town’s Christmas Market as they sang festive classics for shoppers.

Supported by members of the town centre policing team, children performed outside the Four Seasons shopping centre on West Gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mini police are the youngest arm of Nottinghamshire Police’s cadet scheme.

Mini police sing for shoppers.

Working in more than 20 primary schools across the county, the mini police initiative aims to help children learn about their own safety and wellbeing, and the role of the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children sang Christmas classics and got into the festivities with Santa hats on as they warmed up for the growing crowds.

PCSO Romek Kordecki, mini police lead for Mansfield, said: “Once again the children did a great job and I really enjoyed watching them perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the last year my colleagues and I have spent a lot of time with our mini police officers and we are always happy to do so.

“It is important that children learn from an early age that the police are there to help them and engagement events like this are a great way for us to spread that message.”

Advertisement Hide Ad