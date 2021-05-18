'More than just a matchday bar' - popular Mansfield venue re-opens
Popular Mansfield venue Sandy's Bar and Kitchen at the One Call Stadium has been counting down the days until lockdown measures eased this week.
Sandy’s – previously known as the Sandy Pate Bar – has finally welcomed back customers after a 14-month closure which has seen it undergo an extensive refurbishment and transformed from a sports bar to a family-friendly dining establishment.
It also boasts a new menu – combining regular pub favourites with vegan options – and is open seven days a week in the heart of the Ian Greaves Stand at Mansfield Town’s ground.
Emma Snell, marketing coordinator for Sandy's, said: “We are so pleased to reopen, and we are excited for people to try the new menu.
"Sandy’s had some major works done during the closure so we can’t wait to see all our regulars again.
"It’s much more than just a matchday bar.”
There is also free parking at Sandy’s.