'More than just a matchday bar' - popular Mansfield venue re-opens

Sandy’s – previously known as the Sandy Pate Bar – has finally welcomed back customers after a 14-month closure which has seen it undergo an extensive refurbishment and transformed from a sports bar to a family-friendly dining establishment.

It also boasts a new menu – combining regular pub favourites with vegan options – and is open seven days a week in the heart of the Ian Greaves Stand at Mansfield Town’s ground.

Emma Snell, marketing coordinator for Sandy's, said: “We are so pleased to reopen, and we are excited for people to try the new menu.

Natasha Gough serving inside drinks for the first time in months at Sandy's Bar & Kitchen.

"Sandy’s had some major works done during the closure so we can’t wait to see all our regulars again.

"It’s much more than just a matchday bar.”

There is also free parking at Sandy’s.

Bar manager Jonathan Redfearn takes an order from Evangeline Billings, Gavin Billings, Robert Densley and Kimberley Densley.

