The SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, was invited to to their veterans event by Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs King’s Mill as wella s Mansfield Community Hospital.

Colonel Kelvin Wright, commanding officer of the Hospital Support Regiment, and specialist intensive care consultant, was in attendance and talked to members of staff and patients about their experiences in the Armed Forces and in receiving treatment in the NHS.

Col Wright said: “SFH has committed to providing the individual care many of our veterans require after serving and promoting careers available in the NHS for veterans and reservists alike.

Colonel Kelvin Wright, commanding officer of the Hospital Support Regiment and Sarah Harris, SSAFA regional fundraising officer

“Talking to many colleagues I have met veteran Sherwood Foresters, Tank Regiment veterans, Navy Falklands veterans and many others. It is truly humbling to see the level of Armed Forces commitment within the trust and to see that reciprocated by the local community with their efforts around Armed Forces Day, and most importantly during Remembrance.”

Sarah Harris, SSAFA regional fundraising officer, said: “I want to thank SFH for inviting SSAFA along to its Armed Forces Week celebration.

"During the day I spoke to many staff and patients about how SSAFA works and the support we can provide to our Armed Forces veterans and personnel.

“The opportunity to raise awareness of how the Trust is working to support veteran’s and serving personnel was superb.