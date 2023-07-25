News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Military charity partners up with Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital

Health bosses at Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital invited the nation’s oldest tri-service military charity to a veterans event.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST

The SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, was invited to to their veterans event by Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs King’s Mill as wella s Mansfield Community Hospital.

Colonel Kelvin Wright, commanding officer of the Hospital Support Regiment, and specialist intensive care consultant, was in attendance and talked to members of staff and patients about their experiences in the Armed Forces and in receiving treatment in the NHS.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Col Wright said: “SFH has committed to providing the individual care many of our veterans require after serving and promoting careers available in the NHS for veterans and reservists alike.

Colonel Kelvin Wright, commanding officer of the Hospital Support Regiment and Sarah Harris, SSAFA regional fundraising officerColonel Kelvin Wright, commanding officer of the Hospital Support Regiment and Sarah Harris, SSAFA regional fundraising officer
Colonel Kelvin Wright, commanding officer of the Hospital Support Regiment and Sarah Harris, SSAFA regional fundraising officer
Most Popular

“Talking to many colleagues I have met veteran Sherwood Foresters, Tank Regiment veterans, Navy Falklands veterans and many others. It is truly humbling to see the level of Armed Forces commitment within the trust and to see that reciprocated by the local community with their efforts around Armed Forces Day, and most importantly during Remembrance.”

Read More
There's still time to get your tickets to outdoor cinema at Sherwood Forest with...

Sarah Harris, SSAFA regional fundraising officer, said: “I want to thank SFH for inviting SSAFA along to its Armed Forces Week celebration.

"During the day I spoke to many staff and patients about how SSAFA works and the support we can provide to our Armed Forces veterans and personnel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The opportunity to raise awareness of how the Trust is working to support veteran’s and serving personnel was superb.

“The SSAFA and Sherwood Forest Hospitals partnership is one that will hopefully raise awareness of the support available across the community.”

Related topics:SSAFAArmed ForcesKing's Mill HospitalSutton