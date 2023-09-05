Midlands housebuilder helps improve King's Mill Hospital dementia services

Watch more videos on Shots!

The dolls are a form of therapy as caring for a doll can give people with dementia a renewed sense of purpose and help them connect with the

outside world which can have a positive effect on their energy, activity levels and mood.

Harron, the housebuilding company, has supported the hospital before, donating £4,000 from its 2022 golf day to Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital.

(L-R) King's Mill community involvement co-ordinator Emma Musgrove, Harron Homes Sales executive Julia Portington, corporate matron at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Foundation Trust Leanne Minett

The hospital was chosen in honour of Neil Smith, contracts manager for Harron Homes North Midlands, who was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia in 2019 and was treated at the Welcome Treatment Centre at King’s Mill .

Joy Wilson, SFH community involvement coordinator, said: “Funds donated by the community enable us to enhance and improve patient care and facilities – ensuring we provide the best possible experience for our patients.

“A dementia friendly environment can make a huge difference to our patients and their families.”

