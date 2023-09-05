Midlands housebuilder helps improve King's Mill Hospital dementia services

News you can trust since 1952
A Midlands-based housebuilding company has donated to King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton, enabling the hospital to purchase dementia dolls as part of its ongoing dementia care improvements.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:11 BST
The dolls are a form of therapy as caring for a doll can give people with dementia a renewed sense of purpose and help them connect with the

outside world which can have a positive effect on their energy, activity levels and mood.

Harron, the housebuilding company, has supported the hospital before, donating £4,000 from its 2022 golf day to Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital.

(L-R) King's Mill community involvement co-ordinator Emma Musgrove, Harron Homes Sales executive Julia Portington, corporate matron at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Foundation Trust Leanne Minett(L-R) King's Mill community involvement co-ordinator Emma Musgrove, Harron Homes Sales executive Julia Portington, corporate matron at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Foundation Trust Leanne Minett
The hospital was chosen in honour of Neil Smith, contracts manager for Harron Homes North Midlands, who was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia in 2019 and was treated at the Welcome Treatment Centre at King’s Mill .

Joy Wilson, SFH community involvement coordinator, said: “Funds donated by the community enable us to enhance and improve patient care and facilities – ensuring we provide the best possible experience for our patients.

“A dementia friendly environment can make a huge difference to our patients and their families.”

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director for Harron Homes North Midlands, which is currently developing Brierley Heath, off Brand Lane, Stanton Hill, said: “We’re delighted to provide ongoing to support to such a valuable aspect of the community local to our Brierley Heath development in Stanton Hill. Dementia can be an incredibly cruel disease and we’re grateful these dolls can help some of the patients of King’s Mill.”

