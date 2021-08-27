Meet Dexter, Nottinghamshire fire service's fantastic dog who has 16 pairs of shoes
Meet amazing Dexter one of the stars of Nottinghamshire’s fire and rescue service who works across the East Midlands.
The adorable East Midlands area fire investigation dog has featured on Ashfield fire station’s Facebook page.
The hard-working cocker spaniel is partnered with fire investigation dog handler Dave Coss.
The pair work together to investigate fires, looking for signs of accelerants, such as petrol.
Once the fire is out, Dexter is deployed using his super sense of smell. If he does find anything he points with his nose and waits for his reward – a humble squeaky tennis ball.
The amazing pooch has 16 pairs of specialist boots to keep his paws safe from being burned – and he attends more than 200 incidents in a year across four different fire services.
He covers jobs across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, and Lincolnshire, attending all kinds of incidents and regularly stars in fire service videos.