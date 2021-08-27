The adorable East Midlands area fire investigation dog has featured on Ashfield fire station’s Facebook page.

The hard-working cocker spaniel is partnered with fire investigation dog handler Dave Coss.

The pair work together to investigate fires, looking for signs of accelerants, such as petrol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top dog Dexter - Nottingahmshire Fire and Rescue Service trusty fire investigator.

Once the fire is out, Dexter is deployed using his super sense of smell. If he does find anything he points with his nose and waits for his reward – a humble squeaky tennis ball.

The amazing pooch has 16 pairs of specialist boots to keep his paws safe from being burned – and he attends more than 200 incidents in a year across four different fire services.

He covers jobs across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, and Lincolnshire, attending all kinds of incidents and regularly stars in fire service videos.