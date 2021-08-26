Cheryl Martins has worked tirelessly for most of her life caring for wildlife and has run the Mansfield Rescue Wildlife Centre from her home on Brown Street for around 20 years. She can’t take any more casualties at the moment, due to full enclosures, but here are images from some of Cheryl’s amazing rescue efforts over the past year or so.
There have been many happy endings, animals recovering, finding new homes or released back into the wild, but sadly not all that come in, will make it due to the extent of their injuries, illness, exposure to cold, hunger or cruelty. Donations of cash and animal foods are always welcome, at the rescue which is planning a move to bigger premises at Pleasley.
1. Mansfield's abandoned and injured wildlife have a chance thanks to rescue centre
Cheryl Martins with one of her feathered friends
Photo: Cheryl Martins/Facebook
2. Tiny abandoned hedgehog found nurture at Mansfield rescue centre
A tiny, week old female hedgehog, the only survivor of from nest of four, which had sadly been disturbed, causing the mother hedgehog to abandon the baby hoglets.
Photo: Cheryl Martins/Facebook
3. Tragic tiny African pygmy hedgehog died after being dumped in Mansfield
A tiny pygmy African hedgehog - an expensive pet - was found dumped in Mansfield. It sadly died soon after it was found struggling to survive in the cold. At only roughly 16 weeks old this poor little creature been traumatised by his ordeal, and his back legs were paralysed after being abandoned outside.
Photo: Cheryl Martins Facebook
4. Tiny fox cub was brought into the wildlife rescue centre at Mansfield
A tiny fox was brought into the rescue centre
Photo: Cheryl Martins Facebook