Adorable Buttons goes trick and treating this Halloween

The miniature chocolate brown Shetland pony will be hoofing his way round the village to raise funds for his home the Manor Farm, a charitable trust at Blisthorpe.

Residents are encouraged to meet the 6.2 hands celebrity (who will mainly be looking for treats), at The Copper Beech pub, at 5pm, Sunday, October 31. He will also stop at individual homes on request.

Every year, little Buttons goes out in his Halloween finery. He missed last year due to the pandemic, but during his last trot round in 2019, he wore a splendid Halloween hat and stripey leggings. This time he has a brand new outfit, but is keeping it under his hat for now.Manor Farm takes in livestock with special needs, or those who are elderly or disabled, and gives them a home for life including sheep, goats, donkeys, ponies, pigs, hens, ducks and geese.

Buttons who will be trotting off to get treats this Halloween

Buttons’ handlers will also wear Halloween costumes and will be selling 2022 calendars to raise funds.

Di Slaney, Manor Farm founder, said: "Buttons loves all the fuss, and wearing costumes, he’s even got his own dressing up box!

"As long as he is getting human attention he is happy. He loves people and is becoming quite a rock star in his old age!”

Tiny Buttons (right) stands next to George the donkey

Thought to be around 20, Buttons came to the farm about three years ago after being overlooked for six years at another centre, possibly due to a mild skin condition.

Di said: “You can’t believe he was overlooked for so long, he is such a character, his condition is quite mild compared to some of the issues we deal with.

"He is chocolate brown, and although very small is definitely the leader of his friends, including his female companion Dartmoor pony Teddy, and the donkeys we foster, George and Hugo.

Two of Buttons' friends donkeys Hugo and George.

"They are all chocolate brown, we call them the four chocolateers!”

She added: “Our supporters are fantastic, helping us to raise much needed funds, and thanks also to the Copper Beech team for supporting and promoting our welfare work.”

To arrange for Buttons to drop by your home on his walkabout, contact the farm, it is by the church, see Facebook or https://www.manorfarmcharitabletrust.org/