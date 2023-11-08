A Meden Vale mum has launched a “sale trail” group for residents in the area to sell and browse products in the village, with sellers taking part – listed like a “treasure map” on the group.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A sale trail is an online network of residents selling products from their front gardens.

Items sold on the trail include homemade products from small businesses, and pre-loved items from households.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abi Baker, founder of the group, said she launched the trail after finding the carboot process a “challenge” between childcare and transport.

Abi Baker from Meden Vale.

Abi, owner of small gifting business Koala Kisses, runs the Meden Vale and surrounding areas sale trail group on Facebook.

The mum-of-two said: “I found it challenging to keep up with carboots and wanted something that worked for us as a family.

“The sale trail is perfect for that, especially if you love a car boot but may be unable to attend events for various reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our sale trail is essentially a carboot in your own garden, with every house taking part listed like a treasure hunt on a map.”

Abi launched the group’s first trail in September, with a second “successful” session in October.

She added: “Many people wanted to be a part of another one, so it really took off from there.

“There clearly is an interest in the area for it, and it also brings the community together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 10 registered sellers to 18, the trail is expanding with each event.

During the first event in October, Meden Vale Village Hall served as a pitstop for buyers – providing hot drinks along the trail.

When asked about the feedback from previous events, Abi said: “It is a trial and error process.

“I welcome feedback from the events, and run online polls for the group to improve each time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is helpful to know what works for both buyers and sellers.

“People have already expressed interest in alternate days on a weekend to include more residents.

“We are flexible with timings each event, and sellers aim to keep the community updated on the group.”

Abi said she will liaise with group members on setting up future trail dates, with the intention of waiting for warmer weather.