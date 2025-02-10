Meden Vale football club unveil ambitious community hub plans in fundraising page

Meden Vale Colts Football Club aims to establish a community hub at their North Nottinghamshire ground and has created a fundraising page with a target of £10,000.

The club, which has grown since its formation in 2019, serves as a gathering place for players, parents, coaches, and the wider community.

A crowdfunding page for an ambitious community hub has been launched by the club at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mvc-fc?utm_term=PevNnyg74.

“Meden Vale Colts FC is more than just a football club; it is a family in our village”, said page creator and club treasurer, Jonathan de Gilbert.

The page outlines a plan to establish a dedicated space for social events, match-day gatherings, and community activities.

This hub is expected to generate funds that will be reinvested into the club, supporting various initiatives from grassroots football to significant facility improvements.

It will also host club events, team celebrations, family fun days, and more, ensuring that Meden Vale Colts FC continues to thrive for future generations.

According to the page, at the heart of the community hub will be a fully licensed bar, creating a comfortable and welcoming environment for members, guests, and supporters to enjoy.

Adam Elce is the founder and chairman of Meden Vale Colts Football Club.

Whether visitors are seeking a post-match drink, a casual get-together, or a place to relax while the kids are training, this space is envisioned as an ideal spot to unwind and connect. There are additional plans to incorporate a pool table and a TV to showcase live sports.

Adam Elce, club founder and chairman, said: “We’ve been working with the FA to secure funds for a site redevelopment but there focus currently is on increasing the number of 3G/4G pitches on the area, which we hope to be beneficiaries of.

“Our current facility was built with a dependency on the Welbeck Miners Welfare providing a social space for during and after sporting events but as this has been closed and demolished for almost 10 years, and with the closure and imminent demolishing of the Three Lions, there’s no licensed premises within the village of Meden Vale for the community to use.

“This will be a fantastic addition to our site and will allow for teams to frequent after games, parents to socialise during and after training and matches, and for us to host club meetings and community events.”

See more at www.facebook.com/MVColts.