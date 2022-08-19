It’s time to start applying for your child's secondary school place for 2023
Parents of children in Nottinghamshire who are starting year 6 this September are strongly advised to start applying for their child’s secondary school place for next year to avoid losing out on their preferred school for September 2023.
Those applying should check Nottinghamshire County Council’s website to find all the information they will need to help them to make an informed decision.
Parents are being advised to make sure they fully understand the admission criteria for the schools they are considering applying for, and whether their child would have a good chance of getting a place at one of those schools, before completing their application.
The council is urging parents to make use of all four of their school preferences.
Coun Tracey Taylor, Nottinghamshire County Council’s cabinet member for Children and Young People, said: “Starting a new school is a big milestone and I know that parents and their children may already have strong ideas about which secondary school they want, or don’t want, to attend.
“It is very important that parents apply on time and it’s crucial that they identify four preferences. The good news is that last year, nearly 97 per cent of families that applied for a secondary school place on time were offered one of their preferred schools.
“I urge parents to please make sure they have read the admissions to schools guide and the admissions criteria for the schools they are interested in by visiting the council’s website.”
The application deadline is Monday, October 31.