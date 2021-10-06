You can join the fundraising team and use your spare time to help people get the care and support they need at the end of their lives.

The tasks you might take on include distributing collection boxes to local establishments, supporting local fundraising groups, helping with administrative tasks and coordinating local collections.

You will also meet new people, use your skills and experience, make a difference and have fun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marie Curie is looking for more volunteers

To find out more, or if you would like to get involved, call Lauren Alexander on 07525801531 or email [email protected]

For more information about Marie Curie and the work it does, visit www.mariecurie.org.uk.