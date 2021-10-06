Marie Curie needs you to become a volunteering hero
Marie Curie needs your help to raise funds by becoming a volunteering hero.
You can join the fundraising team and use your spare time to help people get the care and support they need at the end of their lives.
The tasks you might take on include distributing collection boxes to local establishments, supporting local fundraising groups, helping with administrative tasks and coordinating local collections.
You will also meet new people, use your skills and experience, make a difference and have fun.
To find out more, or if you would like to get involved, call Lauren Alexander on 07525801531 or email [email protected]
For more information about Marie Curie and the work it does, visit www.mariecurie.org.uk.
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.