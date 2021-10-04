Those eligible include over-50s, people over-16 with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19 and health and social care workers.

Letters are being sent from the NHS to remind the public to book their appointment on the NHS website or by calling 119 and residents are urged to take up this invitation as soon as it arrives to maximise their protection over the winter

The public will only be able to book an appointment for a booster dose if it's been at least six months since their second dose of the vaccine.

Make an appointment for your booster vaccination if you're eligible (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Amanda Sullivan, NHS Nottinghamshire clinical commissioning group accountable officer, said: “The Covid-19 booster vaccine is important as it helps to improve the protection from your first two doses of the vaccine and gives longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from Covid-19.

“As we head into a winter period where we expect cases of both seasonal flu and Covid-19, it is important that we make sure people are protected.

“Please do book in for your booster and encourage your friends and family to do the same to make sure we are protected this winter.”

As well as booster vaccinations, those over 16 who are eligible are being urged to take up the offer. They can find their nearest vaccination site and book an appointment on the NHS website or by calling 119.

For more information on the booster programme, please visit the NHS website.