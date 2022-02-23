Award-winning community worker and boxing coach Marcellus Baz enjoys a playful sparring session with Mansfield's mayor, Andy Abrahams (right), and Coun Andy Burgin, of Mansfield District Council.

The Switch Up organisation, spearheaded by award-winning community worker and boxing coach Marcellus Baz, will take over the running of Mansfield District Council’s River Maun Recreation Centre, on Barringer Road, from April 1.

The council says the hub “will aim to provide a wide range of new and exciting opportunities, including a safe and alternative space for local people to learn and develop fresh skills”.

Switch Up is renowned for supporting children and young people to reach their full potential through mentoring, education, counselling, physical activity and sport, especially boxing. A new boxing gym will be created in the main sports hall of the centre during April.

The River Maun Recreation Centre in Mansfield, which is to be given a new lease of life by the Switch Up organisation.

In Nottingham, where the organisation is based, Switch Up has empowered young people to break free from a cycle of crime and violence by improving their physical and mental wellbeing.

Former boxer Baz, 46, is the founder and chief executive, and his work earned him the British Empire Medal in 2016. He was also named unsung hero of the year at the BBC TV Sports Personality awards.

He said: “We are delighted to be establishing a permanent base in Mansfield after supporting the town for several years. The community can expect us to connect with them, so we can meet their needs.

"We look forward to working with them and with various partners, such as local councils, the police, local schools and community groups, to make the recreation centre a vibrant place.”

The main sports hall at the River Maun Recreation Centre.

Patrons of Switch Up include sporting legends Frank Bruno and former ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for leisure at Mansfield Council, said: “Switch Up is a brilliant initiative that will support young people to improve their physical and mental health. It will also provide education, training and employment opportunities.

"A range of activities, along with tried and tested techniques, will help to steer young people away from crime and anti-social behaviour. We look forward to seeing the benefits of this new hub.”

Helping to transform Mansfield's four leisure centres are: (from left) Warren Higgins, of Serco, Mansfield's mayor, Andy Abrahams, Coun Andy Burgin, of Mansfield District Council, Jack Garner, of Serco, and Brian Taylor of the More Leisure Community Trust.

One major advantage of the Switch Up takeover is that local people themselves will be encouraged to shape the kind of activities and services they want.

This, in turn, should help to regenerate the Ravensdale area of Mansfield and persuade locals to lead more active and healthy lives.

River Maun is one of the council’s four leisure centres, currently operated by private company, Serco, on behalf of Mansfield District Leisure Trust (MDLT). It will be handed over to Switch Up as part of a long-term lease agreement of at least 15 years.

The transfer follows a review of the council’s leisure management service with specialist consultants. It is expected to provide better value for money for the council and greater flexibility to meet ever-changing needs and demands.

The other three centres – Water Meadows, Oak Tree and Rebecca Adlington – are to benefit from £2 million worth of improvements as part of a new ten-year leisure management contract with Serco, delivered by its partners, the More Leisure Community Trust.

The contract was awarded after a competitive tender process. It is expected to “provide significant savings to the council”, as well as environmental improvements, reducing the council’s carbon footprint.

