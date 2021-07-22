Mansfield's Water Meadows re-opens Pirate Pool
The Pirate Pool at Water Meadows Swimming and Fitness Centre is re-opening on Saturday (July 24).
You can visit every Saturday and Sunday, plus daily during the school holidays from Monday, August 2.
The Pirate Pool is suitable for all ages, infants, toddlers, teens, parents and grandparents, offering something for everyone including a 50m Twister Slide, wave machine, under 5s splash pool, with a small slide and pool games.
There is also lockers, showers and changing facilities available.
Sessions last for one hour and cost £6.50 for adults and £4.80 for children aged four to 15-years-old, under 4’s go free.
To find out more and to book your Pirate Pool sessions visit www.mansfieldleisure.com/PiratePool.
