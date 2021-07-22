The clinics will run from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and people can book in or walk in without an appointment. You do not need to be registered with a GP to attend a walk-in clinic.

The clinic will have both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, and can provide first or second doses. Anyone who wants their second dose must have had their first dose at least eight weeks beforehand.

Dean Wallace Derbyshire County Council’s director of public health, said: “Getting the vaccine is the best defence we have against Covid-19 and is a vital part of the road back to doing the things we love more safely, such as travelling, seeing friends and family or enjoying a night out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extra vaccine clinics will be open in Shirebrook this weekend (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

“Having two doses gives you maximum protection and I’d urge anyone who has hesitated so far to reconsider and take advantage of the weekend pop-ups where there’ll be medical professionals on hand to answer any questions you have.”

Steve Lloyd, executive medical director for Joined Up Care Derbyshire, said: "We and our colleagues at the local authorities are constantly monitoring the number of cases across Derby and Derbyshire and can respond quickly where we need to.