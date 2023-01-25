Rob Slater praised a “team effort” across the staff, parents and pupils in achieving the ‘good’ rating in the newly published report, following an inspection at the Annesley Woodhouse school in November.

He said: “We’re delighted, full credit to the staff, the pupils and the governors, we’ve made huge improvements to the school over the past term and I’m delighted with the outcome.

"The areas highlighted for improvement are the ones we highlighted ourselves and it’s comforting to know that we know the school and that was clarified by Ofsted.”

Head teacher Rob Slater and pupils celebrate Annesley Primary School & Nursery's Good Ofsted report

Ofsted described Annesley Primary School as a “welcoming school that pupils say they enjoy attending and where they say they feel safe”.

Ofsted praised the school’s approach to reading and said it encouraged pupils to read every day and that the school had a wide range of books available.

It also praised maths teaching at the school and said pupils with special education needs and disabilities were well catered for.

The report highlighted that school leaders are ambitious for pupils and praised the school for taking pupils on educational visits and for giving older pupils jobs such as monitors to support the running of the school.

Staff, it said, ‘enjoyed working at the school’ and that it had effective safeguarding measures in place.

The report said the school needed to improve on pupil attendance, saying the current level of pupil absence was too high and leaders needed to ensure that effective work with parents and carers continued to strengthen so that pupils attended school regularly.

It also noted that some subject leaders are new to their roles and have not yet had the time or the training to be able to monitor their subjects effectively.

Mr Slater said: “The children were an absolute credit, but this was a real team effort.

"We’re a school that sits at the heart of our community and we pride ourselves on our community, family feel and that shone through on the two days of the inspection, everyone pulled together and all that hard work paid off.

