The colours represent the colours in the Ukrainian flag.

Mayor Andy Abrahams also wrote to the Mayor of Mansfield's twin town of Stryi in western Ukraine to offer "support and solidarity”.

Stryi is in western Ukraine, south of Lviv, where thousands of refugees recently gathered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Old Town Hall illuminated in blue and yellow

In 1997 a delegation from Styri visited Mansfield for a formal twinning ceremony, although there has been no formal twinning activity for some years.The mayor said he wished he could offer more than a “symbolic gesture” of support.

He wrote: "It is clear you are in need of practical help, too. Many people in Mansfield are keen to donate to humanitarian aid efforts to support Ukraine and those fleeing and caught up in the war zone.

“For myself, I intend to make a personal donation from my Mayor’s 500 Fund to support locally organised relief efforts and I have other fund raising initiatives planned.

These are photos of when Sally Higgins Chairman of MDC in 1997/98 twinning agreement with Stryi in the Ukraine

“Please let me know if there are any other ways in which the people of Mansfield can help Stryi in its time of urgent need.”

The Four Seasons Shopping Centre has also joined with Mansfield Old Meeting House to provide a collection point at the shopping centre for people to donate items to support refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Anyone who wishes to make a financial donation,can do so via the website: https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Or to find out how to help Ukraine, Mansfield District Council says see: https://www.gov.uk/.../news/ukraine-what-you-can-do-to-help.