Mansfield's Old Town Hall illuminated in blue and yellow as symbol of support for Ukraine.
Mansfield's Old Town Hall has been illuminated in blue and yellow as a symbol of support for Ukraine
The colours represent the colours in the Ukrainian flag.
Mayor Andy Abrahams also wrote to the Mayor of Mansfield's twin town of Stryi in western Ukraine to offer "support and solidarity”.
Stryi is in western Ukraine, south of Lviv, where thousands of refugees recently gathered.
In 1997 a delegation from Styri visited Mansfield for a formal twinning ceremony, although there has been no formal twinning activity for some years.The mayor said he wished he could offer more than a “symbolic gesture” of support.
He wrote: "It is clear you are in need of practical help, too. Many people in Mansfield are keen to donate to humanitarian aid efforts to support Ukraine and those fleeing and caught up in the war zone.
“For myself, I intend to make a personal donation from my Mayor’s 500 Fund to support locally organised relief efforts and I have other fund raising initiatives planned.
Read More
“Please let me know if there are any other ways in which the people of Mansfield can help Stryi in its time of urgent need.”
The Four Seasons Shopping Centre has also joined with Mansfield Old Meeting House to provide a collection point at the shopping centre for people to donate items to support refugees fleeing Ukraine.
Anyone who wishes to make a financial donation,can do so via the website: https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal
Or to find out how to help Ukraine, Mansfield District Council says see: https://www.gov.uk/.../news/ukraine-what-you-can-do-to-help.