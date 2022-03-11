Mansfield daughter's 'positive steps' to raise awareness after dad’s prostate cancer diagnosis

Charlotte Godfrey, 28, says doing a charity challenge to walk 11,000 steps in a month, has helped unite her family, who are enjoying strolling together, and has helped take the focus off the sadness associated with a cancer diagnosis

Chalotte is taking part in the ‘March a Month’ for Prostate Cancer UK.

Self-employed Charlotte, 28, who runs an online business, is hoping Chad readers will get behind her efforts. She has already raised almost £700 but hopes to reach a target of £1,000.

Charlotte and her dad Richard Godfrey

Semi-retired Richard was diagnosed in February, last year, after his backache got worse.

After scans and investigations at the Park and Kingsmill Hospitals, he was told he had advanced prostate cancer, which had spread into his spine. He is now on hormone treatments, helping to hold the illness at bay.

Charlotte said: “I decided to get involved with the Prostate Cancer UK ‘March the Month’ campaign pledging to walk 11,000 steps every day for the month.

"I’ve put posters up about it in pubs and local businesses, even contacted the Stags ground. I want to push hard to get the word out. and hope Chad readers will help me raise more money.”READ MORE: Mansfield and Ashfield chippies battered by rising costs could face further price hikes if sanctions hit

Charlotte and her mum and dad Trisha and Richard Godfrey

Charlotte is Richard and Trisha Godfrey’s only child, and is close to the couple, who ran their own business Ego Direct, a Nottinghamshire embroidery and printing company.

Charlotte said: “My dad’s very proud of me for doing this. He is doing well at the moment, but he has days when he aches. On his good days, he and mum will walk with me. it’s really brought us together.

"Although a cancer diagnosis is sad, doing something positive can take your mind off it by giving you a goal.

"It’s put a bit of a spring in my dad’s step. We’ve had some beautiful walks in places like Clumber Park, Calke Abbey and Newstead Abbey.

Charlotte Godfrey inspired to walk 11,000 miles for Prostate Cancer UK

She added: "I’ve ended up doing about 12,000 – 14,000 steps a day. It feels good knowing I’m doing something positive to help.”

To boost Charlotte’s fundraising visit: https://marchthemonth.prostatecanceruk.org/fundraising/charlottes-march-the-month2022