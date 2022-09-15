Mansfield's Odeon cinema will be closed for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Her Majesty is scheduled to be laid to rest at her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

A statement from the cinema in Nottingham Road, Mansfield, says: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, our cinemas in the UK will be closed on Monday, September 19.

"Any tickets booked for this day will be automatically refunded.

The Odeon cinema will be closed on Monday, September 19

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We will re-open on Tuesday, September 20.”

National broadcaster the BBC are launching a dedicated stream to show Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

Her Majesty died at the age of 96 at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland on Thursday, September 8.