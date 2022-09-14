News you can trust since 1952
These are the bank holiday opening times for supermarkets in Mansfield and Ashfield on Monday, September 19.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral is taking place on Monday, September 19, and it has been confirmed this will be a bank holiday.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 10:46 am

The UK’s longest-reigning monarch will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

This means that many businesses will be closed or operating under different opening times.

We have compiled a list of all the opening hours at supermarkets in the Mansfield and Ashfield area, from the store websites, to help you if you need to visit any of them.

1. Aldi

Aldi said its stores' will be closed on Monday, September 19. Aldi has a string of stores across the area, including: Nottingham Road, Mansfield; Oakleaf Close, Mansfield, pictured; Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse; Mansfield Road, Sutton; Station Road, Sutton; Urban Road, Kirkby; Carter Lane, Shirebrook; and Nottingham Road, Somercotes.

2. Asda, Bancroft Lane, Mansfield

The store will be open from 5pm to 11pm.

3. Asda, Old Mill Lane, Forest Town

The store will be open from 5pm to midnight.

4. Asda, Forest Road, New Ollerton

The store will be open from 5pm to 10pm.

