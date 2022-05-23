Mansfield's Oak Tree Leisure Centre is ukactive award finalist for fourth time

Rebekah Levy and Maxine Carlisle with some of the centre’s past awards.

The leisure centre in Jubilee Way South, Mansfield, has made the final in the Regional Club/Centre (Midlands) category, a prize the facility has won three times already in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brian Taylor, chair of More Community Leisure Trust, which runs the facility and two others in the town on behalf of Mansfield District Council said: “Oak Tree Leisure Centre has a special place in this community. People know they’ll get a friendly welcome and be supported at every step of their fitness journey when they come to this excellent community-focused facility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s quite an achievement to make the final at this event four times in succession, considering the many centres Oak Tree are competing against each year in the region.”

Huw Edwards, CEO of ukactive, said: “We are delighted but not surprised by the number of incredible entries and stories we have received for this year’s ukactive awards, which is testament to the unquestionable resilience and innovation within our sector.

“We are extremely proud of all of our members, who have worked so hard in rebuilding the sector and our nation’s health following the challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.”