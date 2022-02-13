‘Unlucky’ Shirebrook motorist has car seized after driving past police station while uninsured
Police confiscated a car after an uninsured driver decided to pass directly by their station.
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 9:24 pm
Updated
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 9:31 pm
On February 10, at about 6.40pm, officers from Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team reported they had spotted an uninsured driver pass by their station on Central Drive.
A team spokesman said: “This unlucky driver got stopped right outside of our police station tonight for having no insurance.
“The vehicle has been seized and the driver has been reported.
“Another uninsured driver off Shirebrook's streets.”