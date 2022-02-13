‘Unlucky’ Shirebrook motorist has car seized after driving past police station while uninsured

Police confiscated a car after an uninsured driver decided to pass directly by their station.

By Tom Hardwick
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 9:24 pm
Updated Sunday, 13th February 2022, 9:31 pm

On February 10, at about 6.40pm, officers from Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team reported they had spotted an uninsured driver pass by their station on Central Drive.

A team spokesman said: “This unlucky driver got stopped right outside of our police station tonight for having no insurance.

“The vehicle has been seized and the driver has been reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The motorist lost their car after inexplicably opting to drive past the police station.

“Another uninsured driver off Shirebrook's streets.”

Read More

Read More
More police officers assigned to target organised crime in Notts

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Since 1952, your Mansfield and Ashfield Chad has helped the voices of our community be heard - and with your support, we'll continue for generations to come. Subscribe to our print edition via chad.co.uk/subscriptions #buyapaper