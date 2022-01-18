The Government has introduced a new licence fee settlement which will freeze the TV licence from April 1, 2022 and the fee will remain at £159 until 2024, before rising with inflation for four years.

Mr Bradley has repeatedly raised his concerns about the licence fee in Parliament as it has been a pertinent issue in Mansfield and Warsop.

Last year, he spoke in a Petitions Committee debate on getting rid of the BBC licence fee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his speech, Mr Bradley stated the BBC focuses far too much on in ‘middle-class metropolitan bubble’ rather than representing people in constituencies such as Mansfield.

Mr Bradley said: “I am delighted the Government has listened to the concerns of my constituents and frozen the licence fee for the next two years to ensure more money is kept in the pockets of hard-working families across Mansfield and Warsop.

“Since getting elected to Parliament in 2017, I have consistently argued for the licence fee to be scrapped. I strongly believe that in the 21st Century, the taxpayer should not be expected to fund the channel."

Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, has repeatedly raised his concerns about the licence fee in Parliament