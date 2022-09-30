Mansfield's MP enjoys visit to the town's new coffee shop
A new family-run, independent, coffee shop has opened in Mansfield and they were paid a visit by the town’s MP.
Coco, in Nottingham Road, which specialises in high quality drinks and cakes, has an outdoor seating space as well as a well decorated indoor spaces for people to sit down and enjoy their drinks in.
Ben Bradley MP said: “I really enjoyed my visit to Coco earlier this week, it is great to see a new family-run, independent business set up in Mansfield.
"It is always good to see more local people willing to invest and make a positive change for Mansfield.
“My office team and I really enjoyed our drinks and cakes as well as the decorations inside. I also really enjoyed talking with the owners and learning more about the business.
"I would encourage everyone to pay a visit to Coco and see for yourself what they have to offer, you won’t regret it.”