Today (Friday, September 30) will see cloud quickly thickening, with persistent, occasionally heavy, rain and strong winds spreading east with gales over high ground.

Rain will start clearing from early evening, with clear spells and the maximum temperature will be 14 °C.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells at first before cloud increasing from the west with scattered showers, heaviest over the Derbyshire hills.

It is expected to be cloudy this weekend

Parts of the east will stay dry and clear.

The minimum temperature will be 7 °C.

Tomorrow (Saturday, October 1) will be another windy day with gales over the Derbyshire hills, scattered showers, especially further west.

Also some dry sunny periods, the best of which will be in the sheltered east, with maximum temperature of 17 °C.