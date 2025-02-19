Mansfield's monthly accessible clubbing experience in 10 fun photos

By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:22 BST
TenFifty has been operating since 2016 at the Andwhynot venue, providing authentic club night experiences for individuals with learning disabilities and/or autism.

Now in its ninth year, the club night experience has grown significantly, becoming a popular outing for members of the learning-disabled and autistic community.

TenFifty DJs have received training from a professional DJ over the years through various DJ workshops.

The monthly nightclub at Andwhynot on Leeming Street has a steering group that collaborates on the event, contributing ideas for themes, possible acts, and ways to ensure it effectively engages with the community and makes the night accessible.

This input encompasses everything from the flyers to the event itself.

TenFifty has featured artists such as Suki Soul and Ellie Butler, who have performed themed nights focusing on the 1980s-90s and iconic divas.

Additionally, top tribute act Joseph Lee Jackson has performed as Freddie Mercury.

Events have also included stilt walkers, fire breathers, dancers, and various characters – with each month offering a new experience.

For more details and updates, see: facebook.com/clubtenfifty.

Everyone enjoys great times at the monthly event, which has a five-star rating on Google.

The monthly club nights take place at Andwhynot in Mansfield town centre.

The events attract both regular attendees and newcomers.

Tribute acts frequently perform, and here is Joseph Lee Jackson portraying Freddie Mercury.

